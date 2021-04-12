Marcella A. “Pickle” Barnes, 82, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:34 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.
She was born August 25, 1938 in Granite City, a daughter of the late Martin and Ann (Robertson) Schubert.
She married Alvin T. “Skeets” Barnes III on January 26, 1957 in Granite City and he passed away on January 31, 2021.
Marcella retired from Granite City Steel after many years of dedicated service. She was a faithful member of Central Christian Church in Granite City and will forever be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.
She enjoyed her days of playing cards, cross-stitching, golfing and entertaining. She had a love for all holidays and put her heart and soul into making each one special with unique gifts for all and hosting the holiday get togethers. She loved shopping and her family and friends always enjoyed the “Marathon Shopping Day”.
She is survived by four daughters and sons-in-law, Peggy (Gary) Warren of Edwardsville, Debby (David) Lovett of Royal Palm Beach, Florida, Kathy (Steve) Wehling of Edwardsville and Becky (Phillip) Thebeau of Edwardsville; nine grandchildren and spouses, Jessie (Andrew) Cawvey, Jackie (Travis) Roth, Jeff Gwinnup, Lisa Gwinnup, J.J. Gwinnup, Allison (Josh) Ferry, Emily (James) Washburn, Casey (Kayla) Thebeau and Carly Thebeau; eight great grandchildren; a sister, Darlene Thomas of Granite City; a sister-in-law, Pat Schubert of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends.
In addition to her beloved husband of 64 years and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Herman Schubert and a brother-in-law, Vernon Thomas.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be held at Central Christian Church in Granite City on Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Reverend Derrell Brame officiating.
Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Barnes family would like to thank the staff of Meridian Village for the years of love and care given to our parents.