Marc Allen Stout, age 68, of Collinsville, IL, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at his home with his loving family by his side. Marc was born on February 6, 1953 in Bridgeport, IL, a son of the late Lowell Stout and Joyce (Peters) Stout.
On December 16, 1978, Marc married Patricia Richardson, the love of his life in St. Louis, MO. Marc was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Maryville, IL. He retired from the millwork department at Home Depot after many years of dedicated service. Marc loved hot rod cars and his favorite was the Ford Mustang. He was an avid collector of Mustangs throughout the years. Marc also enjoyed collecting model trains and going to model train shows. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Marc loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He especially enjoyed the time he spent with his grandchildren, whom he adored. Marc was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and a friend to many. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Patricia Stout of Collinsville, IL; loving daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Dennis Carter of St. Jacob, IL; dear sister and brother-in-law, Julie and Roger Meadows of Lakeland, TN; dear brother and sister-in-law, Kent and Anita Stout of Las Vegas, NV; proud grandfather to Eliza Carter and Kathryn Carter; extended family and many wonderful friends.
Visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at First Baptist Church, Maryville, IL.
In celebration of his life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at First Baptist Church, Maryville, IL, with Pastor Tom Hufty officiating.
Interment will be in Buck Road Cemetery, Maryville, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to First Baptist Church, Maryville, IL. Donations will be accepted at the church.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.