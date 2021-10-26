Manuel Rios Fuentes, 75, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at his home. He was born April 18, 1946 in Fort Stockton, Texas, a son of the late Benserlado and Matiana (Rios) Fuentes.
Manuel retired from the federal government after 23 years of dedicated service as a computer analyst with the Department of Defense. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball and the Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed his days of playing golf, bowling and reading and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Oscar Ontiveros of Granite City; a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Dawn Fuentes of St. Louis; eight grandchildren, Erika Yeargain, Monika Torres, Nathan Ontiveros, Nico Ontiveros, Ashley Palomares, Alina Kirby, Joseph Gonzales and Carlos Jordan; five great grandchildren, Ezra Yeargain, Izaiah Torres, Gavin Kirby, Bryson Palomares and Grayson Palomares; a sister and brother-in-law, Juanita and Rudy Mendoza of Odessa, Texas; a brother and sister-in-law, Pedro “Pete” and Virginia Fuentes of McCamey, Texas; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021 with Father Alfred Tumwesigye officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com