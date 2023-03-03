Manuel Reveles de Loera, 27, and his son Kevin Reveles, 3, both of Granite City, IL died Sun. Feb. 26, 2023 in Villanueva, Zacatecas, Mexico from injuries sustained in an auto accident while visiting family and friends.
Manuel was born Oct. 16, 1995 to Ignacio Reveles and Juana de Loera and his son Kevin was born July 12, 2019 to Manuel Reveles de Loera and Dania Calderon.
They are survived by their parents and grandparents as well as spouse and mother: Dania Calderon; daughter and sister: Camila Reveles; brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles: Alvaro, Ignacia, Zaira, Juan and Mayra; as well as many other family members and friends.
Visitation for both Manuel and Kevin will be from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Mon. March 6, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Tues. March 7, 2023 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with the Rev. Fr. Harold Fisher, OMI as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery in Collinsville.
Memorials may be made to the family.
