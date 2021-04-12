Madeleine M. King, 91, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:10 a.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Cedarhurst of Granite City. She was born February 7, 1930 in Luxembourg, a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Stalder. Madeleine loved to play Bingo and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward L. King and a brother and sister. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Michelle King of High Ridge, Missouri; a daughter and son-in-law, Madeleine and Robert Benton of Dover, Delaware; grandchildren, Christy King and Charles E. King; other grandchildren; great grandchildren; extended family and friends.
She will be laid to rest with her husband at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com