Mabel L. Kennerly, 101, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 7:59 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at her home. She was born February 9, 1921 at Horseshoe Lake in Madison County, Illinois, the daughter of the late George and Julia (Wisnasky) Strackeljahn. She married Charles E. Kennerly on March 13, 1948 and he passed away on April 17, 1992. She retired in 1989 as an owner and operator of Kennerly Cleaners with 30 years of dedicated service. She had also worked at Nesco with 15 years of service as a welder. She was a faithful member of St. John United Church of Christ in Granite City where she was a member of Hilltoppers and the Altar Guild. She was also a member of the Long Lake Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Old Six Mile Museum, Madison County Farm Bureau and enjoyed attending the Pontoon Beach Senior Citizens and H.O.P.E. Widows luncheons. She enjoyed cooking, reading, traveling and sewing and in her earlier years enjoyed duck hunting and fishing. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by a daughter, Charlene Riggins of Granite City; a son and daughter-in-law, Edward and Kim Kennerly of Granite City; four grandchildren, Rachel and husband, Aaron Hodges, Emilie Riggins, Sarah and husband, Andy Hartline and Natalie Riggins and fiancé, Ryan Moyes; six great grandchildren, Caleb, Lucas, Hayley, Hannah, Conner and Cody; two great grandpets, Wyatt and Luna; other extended family and many friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Albert Strackeljahn. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, April 18, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Karla Frost officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City. Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
