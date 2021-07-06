M. Celeste Biason, 90 of Granite City, IL passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Celeste was born on September 15, 1930 in St. Louis, MO; the daughter of the late Lafeyette and Laurine (Carey) Abrams.
Celeste was a loving homemaker who was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City. Celeste was a librarian at St. Margaret Mary Catholic School, a member of the St. Louis Day Lily Society and the Illinois Day Lily Society. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
Celeste is survived by and will be missed by her children; Richard and Pamela Biason of Collinsville, IL, Sandra and Dennis Lockhart of Marietta, GA, Diane and Richard Toler of Marietta, GA; grandchildren, Paul and Krista Biason, Michelle and Brian Moore, Steven Lockhart, Eric Lockhart, Matthew and Michelle Biason, Melissa Biason, David Toler, Michael and Allison Toler; great-grandchildren, Paul Biason, Emelia Biason, Mila Biason, Maggie Moore, Jackson Moore; sister, Elaine Robertson; sister-in-law, Jacque DeWitt and many other close family members and friends.
In addition to her parents, Celeste was preceded in death by her husband; Louis Biason, whom she married on October 9, 1948 and by her son, Paul Biason; brother, Kenneth Abrams; sisters, Elizabeth Lindner and Juanita Abrams.
In celebration of Celeste’s life, visitation will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.