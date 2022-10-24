Lynette Eunice Murphy, 91, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born July 22, 1931 in Collinsville, she was the daughter of Joe and Ella (Hauptman) Mestel.
Lynette was owner and operator of Mestel-Murphy Orchard in Collinsville for many years. She enjoyed collecting stamps, reading crime and western novels, listening to country and bluegrass music, and spending time with her family.
Lynette is survived by a son, Howard T. Murphy of Festus, MO; four granddaughters, Shari Murphy of Rosewood Heights, IL, Christine (Richard) McIntosh of St. Louis, Catherine (Dan) Astuto of Rochester, NY, and Ella (Ryan) Frank of DeSoto, MO; and six great grandchildren, Emily, Hannah, and Madison Astuto, and Richard, Jr., Emmett, and Michael McIntosh.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Howard F. Murphy who passed away in 1983; and her daughter, Lynette Ann Murphy.
