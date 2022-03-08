Lynda Sue Whittaker, 74, of Collinsville, IL, passed away at 10:10 a.m. Sat. Mar. 5, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
She was born Oct. 19, 1947 in East St. Louis, IL to the late Walter & Sammie (Thompson) Jentsch.
Lynda had been a Union organizer for ICGW and SAG.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Julie & Raymond Thorpe; a granddaughter: Audrey Whittaker; and a sister: Barbara Jentsch Tarr all of Collinsville.
Services are private.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.