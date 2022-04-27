Luella Elizabeth Hana Krajewski, 95, of Granite City, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022 in her home surrounded by her family.
Luella was born to the late Charles and Anna (Dehn) Schmidt on February 8, 1927 in Red Bud, Illinois. Luella met Benny Krajewski and they were married on June 9, 1956 in Madison, IL.
She was a member of the GSS club, enjoyed playing weekly bingo and never missed a Cardinals Baseball Game.
Luella is survived by 2 daughters: Connie (Jack) Monson of Granite City, Illinois and Bonnie Wilke of Russellville, Arkansas; 8 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and 1 great –great grandchild.
Besides her parents, Luella is preceded in death by her husband Benny, and a brother Edwin Dehn.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
