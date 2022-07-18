Lucille I. Werner, 95, of , Illinois passed away at 1:04 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Addington Place of Edwardsville. She was born January 7, 1927 in Staunton, Illinois, a daughter of the late Oscar and Verna (Mascher) Moehle. She married Raymond Henry Werner on November 11, 1944 in Edwardsville and he passed away on November 21, 2021. She was a faithful member of Hope Lutheran Church in Granite City where she was active with the Social Ministry and a member of the Altar Guild, served as a Sunday School teacher and active with the quilters. She was a member of the Women of the Moose in Wood River, Mid-Day 8 Neighborhood Social Club, Chouteau Township Seniors and was an accomplished bowler. She enjoyed her days of camping, sewing, playing horseshoes and following the family tradition of making apple butter. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Lela and Thomas Voigt of Highland; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Randolph Werner of Marine and Bill and Dona Werner of Blue Springs, Missouri; five grandchildren and spouses, Thomas M. and Dora Voigt, Michelle Olley, Randolph and Angie Werner Jr., Matthew and Sara Werner and William and Michelle Werner; twelve great grandchildren, David, Alex, Daniel, Maggie, Wesley, Jacob, Mason, Katie, Ethan, Ella, Matthew Jr., Alexis and Chance; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 77 years and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Eric Werner; a sister, Wilma Courtney and two brothers, Marvin and Ralph Moehle. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Hope Lutheran Church, 3715 Wabash Avenue in Granite City on Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Alan Beuster officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Hope Lutheran Church. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com
