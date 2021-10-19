Lucille (Welch) Lear, 87 of Granite City, IL passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 17, 2021.
Lucille was born on June 15, 1934 in Zeigler, IL; the daughter of the late Noah and Della Mae Welch. Lucille was a chef for Granite City Steel and of Baptist faith. In her free time Lucille enjoyed her days of cooking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and will be remembered for all the special time she shared with her family.
Lucille is survived by and will be missed by her son; Rick and Teresa Lear of Alton, IL and daughter; Patty & Jimmy Woehrl of Pontoon Beach; grandchildren, Mike Lear, Erica Lear, Alex Wilkinson, Andy Wilkinson, Alicia Wilkinson; great-grandchildren, Shawnee Lear, Gabby Kolb, Mia Wilkinson, Garrett Peterson, Mason Wilkinson, Naomi Wilkinson; sister, Roberta and Charlie Sullivan; daughter-in-law, Barb Fluegeman.
In addition to her parents, Lucille was preceded in death by her husband; Ernest Junior Lear, whom she married on November 26, 1955; son, Gary Lear; daughter, Debra Lear; brothers, Victor Welch, Kenneth Welch, Charles Welch, Arvil Welch; sister, Melba Cornett.
In celebration of Lucille’s life, a visitation will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City. Memorial donations are suggested to the American Diabetes Association.