Lucille Nadine Mossa, 91, of Madison passed away Monday, August 2, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born November 28, 1929 in Wichita, KS. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison. Lucille was an avid reader who enjoyed flower gardening, traveling, cooking and needlework.
She is survived by three daughters, Mary (James) Kreher of Smithton, Joyce (Michael) Nonn of Granite City and Alene Mossa of Shiloh and six grandchildren, Michael Kreher, Jennifer Schenewerk, Karen Ready, Kristy Fisher, Sarah Mossa and Frank Derner III; 13 great grandchildren and one great- great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alphonse Mossa in 2008; father, Earl Putnam; mother, Opal (Swann) Fox; infant daughter, Teresa Mossa; brother, William Putnam and two sisters, Earlene and Dorothy.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 with Father Steve Thompson as Celebrant. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community Care Center in Granite City or to a charity of one’s choice. Online guestbook available at www.wojstrom.com.