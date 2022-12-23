Luann Mae Briner, 93, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 8:35 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Gateway Regional Medical Center. She was born August 25, 1929, in Percy, Illinois, a daughter of the late Arlie and Nellie (Dains) Jones. She married Byron G. Briner on September 8, 1957, in Percy, Illinois and he passed away on February 23, 2010. Luann was a faithful and dedicated member of Nameoki United Methodist Church in Granite City for 65 years. She was a Sunday school teacher for 45 years, served as a Chairwoman on the Church Council and had served as United Methodist Women’s President, treasurer and secretary through the years. She was also a Chairwoman of the Quilters and the Worship team and enjoyed Bible study and Loyalty class. She had also served on the church kitchen and funeral dinner committee for many years. Luann also worked at the coffee shop at Gateway Regional Medical Center for 10 years and enjoyed 30 years of volunteer work at the hospital. She enjoyed her days of sewing and quilting and was a fan of college basketball and the St. Louis Cardinals. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Allen and Dianna Briner of Maryville; a daughter and son-in-law, Linda and David Ames of Granite City; nine grandchildren, Emily (Ryan) Madison, Andrew Briner, Brian Ames, Claire Ames, Kim (Missy Brennan) Ames, Tammy Ames, Lea Ames, Michelle (Mark Burris) Rich and Craig (Susan) Rich; seven great grandchildren, Dylan, Blake, Calvin, Amelia, Sam, Kate and Alex; a niece, Becky McClure of Fairview Heights; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Florene Queen. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Nameoki United Methodist Church, 1900 Pontoon Road in Granite City on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Susan Harrison officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. www.irwinchapel.com
