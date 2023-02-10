Louise “Lulu” Rose Gale, 87, of St. Louis, MO died on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 in Granite City, IL.
She was born on January 3, 1936 in Frankfort, MI to Reinhart and Myra (Ward) Dressel.
Louise married Dennis Gale in St. Louis, Mo. He preceded her in death in 2015.
The loving mother and grandmother enjoyed writing. She particularly enjoyed writing poetry and her memoir. Louise was a very godly person. She also enjoyed spending time with her family.
Louise is survived by a son, Mike Evans of St. Louis, MO; several grandchildren, many great grandchildren and some great-great grandchildren.
Besides her husband and parents, Louise is preceded in death by 2 daughters: Cathy Jo Evans and Nancy Marcum; 2 sons: Steve Gale and Bob Evans and 5 sisters: Ruth Dressel, Helen Dressel, Marie Dressel, Myrlyn Dressel and Ethel Dressel.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home in Granite City, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Rita Catholic Church in Venita Park, Mo.
