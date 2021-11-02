Louis E. Kibort, 93, of Holiday Shores and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:55 a.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021 at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra. He was born January 12, 1928 in East St. Louis, Illinois, a son of the late Louis and Juanita (Mernick) Kibort. He married Wenona B. (Bowles) Kibort on July 12, 1950 in Edwardsville and she survives. Louis had a lifelong career as a mechanic and auto body technician. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during World War II. He enjoyed the years of square dancing with his wife and was a well known square dance caller. He was a volunteer for many years with several churches and schools and had received a Governor’s Award for his service. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 71 years, he is survived by three sons, Ron Kibort of Florida, Jeff Kibort of Edwardsville and Rick Kibort of Edwardsville; a sister, Emma Jakich of Glen Carbon; a brother-in-law, Larry Bowles of Colorado; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a twin brother, Albert W. Kibort; brother, Eddie Mitchell and two sisters, Pauline Nichols and Juanita Fett. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Monday, November 8, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon. Burial with full military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorials may be made to The Backstoppers, Inc. and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com