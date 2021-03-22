Louis A. Kraus, 78, of Madison, IL died on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at his home.
He was born on January 6, 1943 in Venice, IL to Louis Luke Kraus and Sophia (Mikolaszuk) Kraus.
Louis worked at American Steel for several years prior to his retirement. He enjoyed the outdoors and especially like to fish.
Survivors include a son, Jeffrey Kraus of AZ; 2 grandchildren and 2 sisters: Donna (Billy) Norton of Granite City, IL and Judy Griffin of Granite City, IL.
Louis is preceded in death by his parents and a son, Christopher Kraus.
Cremation services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com