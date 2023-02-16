Lorraine A. Hundelt, 97, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 10:47 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Stillwater Senior Living in Edwardsville. She was born August 16, 1925, in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of the late John and Louise (Simon) Kline. She married Ralph John Hundelt on May 21, 1949, in St. Louis, Missouri and he passed away on January 28, 2003. She enjoyed her days of sewing, working with crafts, painting and playing cards and games with family and friends. She is survived by four children and their spouses, Janis and Mark Sitton of Alhambra, Steven and Alison Hundelt of St. Louis, Michael and Kim Hundelt of Glen Carbon and Linda and Bruce Barnes of O’Fallon, Missouri; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Kline Jr.
In celebration of her life, a private family gathering and service will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Sunday, February 19, 2023. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, Alzheimer’s Association or to Stillwater Senior Living in Edwardsville and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com