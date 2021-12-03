Loretta Mary Cook, 87, of Rivers Crossing in Edwardsville and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Christian Hospital in St. Louis. She was born June 22, 1934 in Granite City, a daughter of the late Henry and Minnie Young. She married Connie “Mack” Cook on May 31, 1952 in Arkansas and he passed away on March 27, 2007. She retired from the Madison School District after 17 years of dedicated service as a school teacher. She was a faithful member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Granite City where she was active with the Woman’s Guild. She also volunteered many years at the Protestant Community Care Center and cherished her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Connie and Grant Texier of Worden and Kelly and John Bernaix of Granite City; five grandchildren, Nathan (Annie) Bernaix, Hannah (Aaron) Inthaluexay, Ashley (Adam) Wright and Cody (Jennifer) Bush; Adam (Shelby) Bernaix; nine great grandchildren, Emma, Olivia, Shaylee, Evie, Juniper, Amelia, Nolan, August and Addison; a sister, Lari Chounard of Pasadena, California; niece, Linda; other extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, a graveside service will be held at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Karla Frost officiating. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children in St. Louis. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com