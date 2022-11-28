Loretta Mae Conley, 83, of Granite City, IL, passed away Wed. Nov. 23, 2022 at her home while under hospice care.
She was born Mar. 11, 1939 in Granite City to the late Frederick Otto & Benola (Hunt) Bilyeu.
On Feb. 15, 1959, she and Herschel L. Conley were married in Granite City. He preceded her in death Sept. 11, 2006.
Loretta retired from St. Elizabeth Hospital / Gateway Regional Medical Center after 29 years of service. She had been a Girl Scout Leader and was an active member of Friends of the Library. She loved animals, especially her cats.
She is survived by a daughter: Dianna J. Conley; and a son: Dennis R. Conley both of Granite City.
Burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pound Pets, Shelter Friends of St. Charles, Partners for Pets, Belleville Humane Society, Alzheimer’s Association or American Stroke Association.
Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com .