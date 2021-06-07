Lora Mae Lombardi, 90, of Edwardsville and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 9:02 a.m. on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
She was born June 18, 1930 in Granite City, a daughter of the late Floyd and Margaret (Turk) Coffman.
She married Michael A. Lombardi on February 11, 1961 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville and he survives.
Lora was a faithful member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Philanthropic Sorority. She was an excellent cook and seamstress and enjoyed her days of dancing, bowling and playing golf. She had a love for gardening, visiting Missouri Botanical Gardens and raising beautiful roses. She cherished her grandchildren, loved every moment of getting to babysit her precious grandkids and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her entire family and many friends.
In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by three sons and their spouses, James Lombardi of Troy, Illinois, Jason and Dustie Lombardi of St. Charles, Missouri and Peter Kretzu and Michael Scott Dill of Palm Springs, California; three daughters and their spouses, Leah and Dennis Page of St. Louis, Missouri, Michele and Tom Grieve of Edwardsville, Illinois and Suzanne and Mike Houston of Prospect, Kentucky; ten grandchildren, Jessica and Steven Kolisch, Derek Page, Jack, LilyAnne and Margaret Grieve, Sam and Max Houston, Doug Butteiger and Eleanora and Giovanna Lombardi; other extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Alice and Vernon Krotz and Geraldine and Thomas Stuhr.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Jeff Goeckner as celebrant. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, St. Louis Botanical Gardens or Masses and may be accepted at the funeral home.