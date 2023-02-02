Lois Jean Woods, nee Justice, of Granite City, IL passed away January 31, 2023 in her home surrounded by her family.
She was born to the late Harold Wayne and Bernice Mary ( Reedy) Justice on July 24, 1939 In Granite City, IL. Lois loved to spend time with her family, friends and travel. Lois worked for the Granite City School District in the Board Office. She retired in 2000 after 28 years.
Lois is survived by her 2 sons: Richard Woods, Jr of Granite City, IL and Terry Woods of Fulton, MO and 2 sisters: Carol Lasso and Ruth Ann (Pete) Novacich.
Besides her parents, Lois is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Terri Lynn Woods.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the charity of your choice in Lois’s name.
Cremation services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online information and guestbook may be found at www.wojstrom.com