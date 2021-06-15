Lois Mae Warren, 79, of Edwardsville and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:13 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. She was born May 14, 1942 in Granite City, Illinois, a daughter of the late William and Ann (Dugan) Warning. She married David Robert Warren Sr. on May 14, 1959 in Granite City and he survives. Lois was a devoted and loving homemaker whom cherished all of her family. Next to her family, her life was dedicated to loving and caring for her beloved dogs. She enjoyed her days of entertaining family and friends, was admired for her cooking abilities, had the gift to gab and was an all around people person. She was a member of the Pin Oak Township Senior Citizens and enjoyed her early days of volunteering with the Boy Scouts. In addition to her beloved husband of 62 years, she is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Ann Brown of Edwardsville; four sons and two daughters-in-law, David Fredrick and Christine Warren of Jackson, Missouri, Bryan Keith Warren of Nashville, Illinois, Jeffrey Scott Warren of Edwardsville and David Robert and Karen Warren II of Granite City; eleven grandchildren, Rachel Rose, Leah, Bryanna, Kori, Scott, Rachel Ann, Lynzi, Zachery, Dawson, Kristina and Maegen; five great grandchildren, Kadynce, Hendrix, Phoenix, Hayleigh and Bryce; a sister-in-law, Carol Watson of Glen Carbon; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and many friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Ann Thompson and Jackie Harshbarger. XOXOXO
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Jennifer Sowell Glover officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. In honor of her love for animals, memorials may be made to the Metro East Humane Society or support your local animal shelter. www.irwinchapel.com