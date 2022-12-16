Lois Kathryn Shull, 95, formerly of Effingham, Illinois, passed away on December 15, 2022, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon. She was born May 23, 1927, in Beecher City, Illinois, a daughter of the late Wilson Wayne and Mercy Alta (Tennery) Doty. She was the seventh of eleven children – six girls and five boys born on the family farm. She had a very happy childhood growing up on the family farm and she loved her brothers and sisters dearly. They had their fights, but no one else better try it! She had many wonderful memories of walking to school with her brothers and sisters, although she didn’t enjoy school very much. Her unruly brain always said “who needs arithmetic,” and when she skipped from 4th grade to 6th grade, she was never able to learn about fractions.
Lois married the love of her life, Clifford Shull, on November 22, 1947, in Effingham, Illinois. They had met at the Norge electric stove factory earlier that year where Clifford had asked her out several times before Lois agreed to a date. And then, on their first date, Clifford proposed and Lois said yes! They were married for almost 64 years before Clifford passed away on November 5, 2011. They had four children – John, Lois Elaine (also known as Tykie, who had spina bifida and passed away at about six months of age), Tamara, and Tracey.
Lois taught pre-school Sunday School at Montrose Methodist Church for many years and was a Sunday School superintendent at Centenary United Methodist. She and Clifford were active members of Centenary for many years and Lois served as the president of the women’s Esther Circle several times.
Lois loved to sing and dance. She sang in the church choir and also liked to sing at the Edgewood Opry near Effingham. She and Cliff enjoyed going to dances, especially dancing the foxtrot.
Lois loved being a wife, mother, and homemaker. She was skilled in embroidery and made wonderful Christmas stockings for her children and grandchildren. She was an excellent cook and was known for her banana pudding and fried chicken. After her children were older she went to cosmetology school and became a beautician. Clifford built a beauty shop at the house and Lois had a small beauty business for several years.
Lois has four grandchildren: Andy Shull, and Madeline, Dana, and Colin Kelsey. She adored having them visit and was always happy to help out when needed. She also has two great-grandchildren, Addison and Benjamin Shull.
Lois is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, John and Connie Shull of Springfield, Illinois; two daughters and sons-in-law, Tamara and Duane Atchley of Alton and Tracey and Robert Kelsey of Glen Carbon; four grandchildren, Andy and wife Jennifer Shull, Madeline Kelsey, Dana Kelsey, and Colin Kelsey; two great grandchildren, Addison Shull and Benjamin Shull; a sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn Faye and Samuel Miller of Indiana; two sisters-in-law, Janet Doty and Jeannie Doty; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends, as well as her dear friend Alina Hilliard. In addition to her beloved husband, parents, and daughter Lois Elaine, she was preceded in death by four sisters and brothers-in-law, Lucille and Irby Lapington, Mary Alice and Wallace Tipsword, Ruth and Dean Buzzard, Wanda and Carl Anderson; five brothers and three sisters-in-law, Dorwin and Faye Doty, Harold Wayne and Orda Doty, Robert and Bonnie Doty, Richard Doty and Nelson Doty. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at the Centenary United Methodist Church, 203 East Grove Avenue in Effingham on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:30 a.m. with Reverend John Taliwaga and Reverend Penelope Barber officiating. Burial will follow at the Montrose Cemetery in Montrose, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Centenary United Methodist Church. Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon is in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com