Lois Gay Wright, 81 of Pomona, Illinois and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center.
Lois was born on November 21, 1940 in Jacksonville, Illinois; the daughter of the late Harold and Leona (Johnson) Bain. Lois was a secretary for 20 years at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Granite City, Illinois and a member of Murdale Baptist Church in Carbondale, Illinois. Lois spent her days tending to her flower garden, reading and making sure her hummingbirds were well fed. She loved spending time with her family and especially taking care of her husband. Lois will be remembered for the love of her family and all the special times they shared together.
Lois is survived by and will be missed by her husband; Albert “Glenn” Wright, whom she married on November 2, 1962; her children, Gay and John Williams of Honolulu, Hawaii, Glenn Wright of Granite City, Illinois; grandchildren, Joshua and Katherine Williams, Jeremiah Williams and fiance’ Katie Shannon, Zechariah Williams, Benjamin Williams, Aaron and Ashlyn Wright, Abigail Wright; great-grandchildren, Caleb Williams, Katherine Wright, Alexander Wright’ brother, Edwards Bain; sister, Donna Fisher and many other close family members and friends.
In celebration of Lois’s life, a visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. with Dr. Daniel Wilson officiating at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorial donations are suggested to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society/Gateway Area Chapter, Memorials and Tributes, 1867 Lackland Hill Parkway, St. Louis, MO 63146.