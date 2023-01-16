Lois Marie McMillan Evans, 97, of Granite City, IL died on Saturday, January 15, 2023 at River Crossings Nursing Home in Edwardsville, IL.
She was born on June 3, 1925 in Granite City, IL to Harry and Georgia (Milstead) McMillan.
Lois married William Evans in Granite City, IL on June 20, 1946. He preceded her in death in 1992.
Lois was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Granite City and also a member of the ELKS.
Survivors include a daughter, Linda Marie Oleson of East Alton; a grandson, Sean P. Oleson of East Alton and a brother, Harry McMillan of AR.
Besides her husband and parents, Lois is preceded in death by 3 brothers: James McMillan, Kenneth McMillan and John McMillan and 3 sisters: Harriet Bull, June Lipscomb and Betty Lyons.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com