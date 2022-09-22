Lois E. Lupardus, 88, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on September 19, 2022 at her home. She was born October 11, 1933 to the late John and Mary (Luffman) Austin in Dover, Tennessee. Lois and Homer B. Lupardus were married on December 6, 1968 and shared 36 years of marriage before his passing in 2004.
She was a member of Mt. Zion General Baptist Church in Granite City. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, fishing, gardening and cooking. She loved her family above all, and her dog of 15 years Goldy.
Survivors include her daughters: Janet (Don) Cook of Granite City, Illinois, and Debbie (Terry) Hamm of Granite City, Illinois; son, Rick (Shirley) Biggs of Nashville, Tennessee; grandchildren: Michael Hall, Brandi Beebe, George Biggs III, Mitzi Perkinson, Aaron Ballard, Josh Biggs, Jason Biggs, Christine Miles, Julie Lane, and Joseph Hamm; 24 great-grandchildren; 12 great- great grandchildren ; brothers: Marvin Austin of Indian Mound, Tennessee, Larry (Kay) Austin of Clarksville, Tennessee, Gary “Bill” (Marissa) Austin of Woodlawn, Tennessee, Roger Austin of Belgrade, Nebraska, and James Austin of Donnellson, Illinois; sisters: Elsie Toler of Woodlawn, Tennessee, and Shirley Smart of Clarksville, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Homer B. Lupardus; son, George Biggs Jr., granddaughter, July Ballard; brothers: Joseph Allen Austin, Lester Austin, and Kenneth “Jigger” Austin; sister, Lillian “Francis” Williams, Jewell Barnhart, and Violet “Polly” Wills.
A visitation will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois. Funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Steven Gray officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, Illinois.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion General Baptist Church, Granite City, Illinois.