Lise L. Criswell, age 61 of Granite City, IL, born December 28, 1959 in Centreville, IL, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
Lise was a teacher at Renfro Elementary School. She has worked for the Collinsville Unit 10 School District for 27 years. Her passion for teaching and dedication to her students did not go unnoticed. She was quick witted and loved and respected by her peers. She enjoyed gardening, and cherished the times spent with her daughter and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harlan Hubbs.
Surviving is her mother, Gerry Hubbs of Troy, MO; husband, Tim Criswell of Granite City, IL; daughter, Julie (Jason Helmick) McFall of Lusby, MD; three grandchildren: Declan Hughes, Adia Hughes and Asher Helmick; and sister, Christy (Rick) Scott of Troy, MO.
Visitation will be 3 - 6 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL followed by a service at 6 p.m. Due to current state restrictions, masks are required to be worn.
