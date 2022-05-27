Lisa M. Fensterman, 67, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:16 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born August 22, 1954 in Granite City, a daughter of the late Daniel and Linda (Hernandez) Garcia. She married James A. “Jim” Fensterman on October 18, 1980 in Granite City and he passed away on September 1, 1996. She was employed with Home Depot with several years of dedicated service as a manager in Human Resources. She had also worked many years as an administrative assistant with the Coast Guard in St. Louis. Lisa loved community theatre and dance and throughout her life enjoyed being an incredible actress, director, dancer and choreographer for many years. She strived to be the best performer as a loving wife, mother, sister and aunt, cherishing every moment spent with her entire family and many friends. She loved entertaining and was a great cook for the many family and friend gatherings. She also loved her little dog, Ozzie. She is survived by a daughter, Camille Fensterman of Granite City; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Sarita and Myles Midgley of St. Louis and Laura Garcia of Granite City; a brother and sister-in-law, Greg and Tona Garcia of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Henry Garcia.
In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City from 11:00 a.m. until time of a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 with Father Steve Thompson officiating. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com