Lisa Marie Dunnavant-Polach, 46, of Granite City died on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
She was born on October 11, 1976 in Granite City, IL to Michael A. and Trudy Ellen (Trindall) Dunnavant.
Lisa married Frank Polach, Jr in Edwardsville, IL on February 21, 2003and he preceded her in death in 2018.
The loving mother enjoyed listening to Rock and Rap music and having fun. She loved her children and family and will be missed.
Lisa is survived by a daughter, Ashley Marie Polach; 2 sons: Frank Joseph Polach and Ryan Michael Polach and a brother, Michael D. (Lorrie) Dunnavant.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Granite City APA.
