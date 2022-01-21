Lisa D. Troxell, 55, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 8:35 p.m. Thurs. Jan. 20, 2022 at her home.
She was born July 26, 1966 in Oceanside, CA to the Kristin Ann (Archer) Nicholson of Granite City and the late Larry Dean Nicholson.
Lisa loved caring for her animals and cooking.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by a son: Darren Lee Paschedag of St. Louis, MO.
Services are private.
