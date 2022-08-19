Lisa Ann Cantlon, 56, of Granite City, IL passed away surrounded by her family Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 5:12 pm at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO
She was born to Allan and Linda (Christian) Cantlon on November 23, 1965 in Bellevue, Nebraska. The loving mother enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking and playing pool.
Besides her parents, Lisa is survived by 3 daughters: Melanie (Ryan) Slaton, Alexis (Ryan Staicoff) Mangoff, Ciara (Trey Reeves) Carruthers; 3 grandchildren: Evan Christy, Isabel Christy, Summer Slaton, and one on the way; 2 sisters: Cindy (Marvin) Mills and Christine “DD” (Ben) Green; and 5 nieces and nephews: Melissa Chastain, Jesse Spangler, Erica Mills, Cameron Barnes and Lake Green.
Lisa is preceded in death by her brother David Cantlon.
A memorial visitation will be held Friday, August 26, 2022 from 4:00 pm until the time of service at 6:00 pm at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made in Lisa’s name to Oxford House Briarwood Halfway House, 2226 State Street, Granite City, IL 62040
