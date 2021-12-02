Lindsay Elizabeth Davis, age 36, of St. Louis County, MO, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Lindsay was born on April 20, 1985 in Maryville, IL, a daughter of Veda (Bolin) Neer of Granite City, IL and the late Terry L. Davis.
Lindsay was a loving mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt and a dear friend. She enjoyed doing her nails, gardening, arts and crafts. She also enjoyed collecting penguin pins, purses, going thrift shopping along with the dollar store and doing things for others before herself. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. Lindsay loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her father, Lindsay was preceded in death by her grandfather, Dean Bolin.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Sophia Davis of Granite City, IL, Sydni Gable of Granite City, IL and Autumn Prange of Glen Carbon, IL; mother, Veda Neer of Granite City, IL; step-father, Jamie Neer; sister, Fran Davis of Collinsville, IL; grandmother, Frances Bolin of Granite City, IL; proud aunt to Amaya, Haley and Coty Stief; brother-in-law, Jeremy Stief; boyfriend, David McClure of Spanish Lake, MO; special friend, Adam; extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m.
Memorial donations may be given to the family. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.