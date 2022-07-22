Linda L. Whaley, 78, of Granite City, Illinois and formerly of Cape Girardeau, Missouri passed away at 8:22 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at her home. She was born July 9, 1944 in Cape Girardeau, a daughter of the late Ernest and Beatrice “Bea (Price) Foster. She married Robert C. “Bob” Whaley on April 3, 1971 in Cape Girardeau and he survives. She was a devoted and loving homemaker and had also worked many years as an x-ray technician in Cape Girardeau. Linda will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 51 years, she is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Leslie Whaley of Linn Creek, Missouri; a daughter and son-in-law, Dena and Dennis Yarbrough of Kirkwood, Missouri; four grandchildren, Madison Pitts, Megan Whaley, Luke Whaley and Lucas Yarbrough; a sister, Tricia Brown of Lake Ozark, Missouri; other extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life and in accordance to her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and no services will be held. Memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com