Linda Oren, 71, of Pontoon Beach, IL passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 surrounded by her family.
She was born in St. Louis, Mo on September 8, 1950 to the late Paul and Dorothy (Livingston) Conred
Linda dedicated her life to her children, grandchildren and her nursing career. In her free time, she enjoyed watching TV, particularly the Three Stooges and many True Crime shows.
She is survived by her son: Jeff ( Donata Farnsworth) Stufflebean; her grandchildren: Jessica Clayton, Gefforey (Ashley Hawthorne) Stufflebean, Samanthajo Stufflebean, Ashlee Stufflebean, Bryan Schriver, Cruz Dixon, Kaylee Mothershed, Jeffrey Stufflebean Jr , Lucas Stufflebean; great grandchildren: Gabriel Stufflebean, Presley Murphy, Joziah Stufflebean, Lance Dixon, Serenitylee Stufflebean, and one on the way; a brother: Paul Conred and daughter – in – law: Rosalee ( Jeff Meyer) Stufflebean.
Besides her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her daughter Dorthea Webb; a granddaughter: Jazmine Stufflebean and 2 brothers: Ronnie and Gary Conred
A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.
Online information and guest book can be found at www.wojstrom.com