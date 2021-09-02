Linda Grace Ollis, age 78, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Caseyville Nursing and Rehab in Caseyville, IL. Linda was born on March 27, 1943 in West Frankfort, IL, a daughter of the late George Wayne Willis and Ruth Evetta (Johns) Willis. On May 2, 1968, Linda Willis Doolin married Darvin “Dewane” Ollis in Madison County, IL, and Dewane passed away on December 9, 1995. Linda was a member of Word of Life Tabernacle in Granite City, IL. Linda and her late husband Dewane shared many hobbies, talents and business ownerships such as, Ollis Photography, Crafting, Video Stores, Pizza Restaurants, Dancing Donuts and participated in a local TV Program Gospel on the Road. She later retired as a sales associate from Wal-Mart after many years of dedicated service. Linda loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Meme. Linda was always motivated by good music to jitter bug by and for using her talented vocals to sing for family, friends and at church functions. She especially enjoyed using her beautiful singing voice while rocking her grandbabies, which later prompted the “No rock Meme – No sing Meme” to try and halt the oncoming of nap time. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and a dear friend to many. Linda’s presence in our lives will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents and husband, Linda was preceded in death by a son in infancy, David Doolin; and by her sister, Joyce Johnson. She is survived by her loving children, Dana Ficker (John Richardson) of Granite City, IL, Darin Ollis of Granite City, IL and Diana (Greg) Stout of Poplar Bluff, MO; proud grandmother to Brandi Ficker, Bo (Rachel) Ficker, Ashlie (Mike) Harris, Luke Ollis, Aryiel Stoops and Blake Ollis; proud great-grandmother to Samantha Johnson, Bradley Harris, Shane, Payton and Keria Clatt, Lexi Harris, Luke Ficker, Jake Ficker and Averi Ollis; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. When you think of Linda, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest. In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxanna, IL. Memorial donations may be given to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at wwwirwinchapel.com.