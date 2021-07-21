Linda Gail Newberry, 80, of Granite City passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in her home. She was born October 16, 1940 in Travelers Rest, South Carolina to Raymond and Bertha (nee McNeal) McFee. Linda married Monta Newberry on July 18, 1965 in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Linda worked as a bank teller for Bank of Edwardsville and retired from there in December 2008. She attended Namoki United Methodist Church. In her free time, Linda enjoyed sewing and gardening.
Linda is survived by her husband, 2 daughters: Kimberly (Terry) Morris of Austin, Texas and Peggy Ebbs of Carbondale, IL; a son Dale Newberry of Granite City, IL; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and a sister, Martha Williams.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents: 5 brothers: Thomas Henry McFee, Robert Donald McFee, Jeff McFee , Marshall Mcfee and an infant brother, Buddy McFee; 3 sisters: Betty Jo Johnson, Clara Ann Steinberger and Inez Livingston.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
