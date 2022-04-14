Lillie Louise Smith, 93, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Cedarhurst of Granite City. She was born December 19, 1928 in Shoffner, Arkansas, a daughter of the late John Newton and Rosezetta (Helms) Comstock. She married Vernon Gene Smith on September 6, 1945 in Charleston, Missouri and he passed away on March 6, 1989. She retired in 1992 from St. Elizabeth Hospital in Granite City after 24 years of dedicated service in the laundry department. She enjoyed attending Word of Life Tabernacle for several years. Lillie had a green thumb and loved gardening and tending to her flowers. She had a love for music, talented in playing the guitar and mandolin and enjoyed listening to a variety of music. She cherished her grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Vernon Dale and Peggy Smith of Granite City and Chris D. and Lisa Smith of Granite City; four grandchildren and their spouses, Lon Smith, Erik and Dominique Smith, Blake and Wendy Smith and Lauren and Sutton McGee; ten great grandchildren; a sister, Exie Chastain of Piggott, Arkansas; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by five sisters, infant Lessie Comstock, Tressie Finley, Festna Lawrence, Bernice Dean and Ruthie Hayden and two brothers, William Desmond “Bud” Comstock and Eulus Dean Comstock. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Sharon Autenrieth officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
