Lillian Kay Clutts, 61, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 7:11 p.m. Mon. Jan. 16, 2023 at her home.
She was born Apr. 3, 1961 in East St. Louis, IL to the late Leona May (Smith) Tanner.
Lillian had been a member of Grace Baptist Church. She loved to crochet and watch movies.
She is survived by a sister: Shelly Lynch of Madison, IL.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a son: Derek Smith; and a brother: Dwayne Turner.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 11:00 a.m. Sat. Jan. 21, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery – Maryville Rd.
