Lilie Eugene Hartzel, 83, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 5:32 a.m. Thurs. Dec. 8, 2022 at University Nursing & Rehab in Edwardsville, IL.
He was born Dec. 19, 1938 in Alto Pass, IL to the late George & Anna (Cripps) Hartzel.
Lile was a hot rod car enthusiast and retired from Granite City Steel after more than 35 years of service
He is survived by a son: Rod (Karen) Hartzel of Sorento, IL; a daughter: Shelle Hartzel-Luesse of Sadoris, IL; 5 grandchildren; and a brother: Gary (Carol) Hartzel of Maryville, IL.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 sisters: Jane Ellis and Mary Hartzel.
Services are private.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.