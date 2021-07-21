Lester Raymond Howerton, 85, of Livingston, passed at his residence, Sunday, July 18, 2021, with his family by his side. He was born June 3, 1936, and was an Edwardsville native. He was the son of the late Edward and Clara (Aldrup) Howerton.
He married Eileen Mae Hertel on October 11, 1958, at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Edwardsville. They have been married for 62 years. She survives.
He is also survived by his children, Randy (Erlene Green) Howerton of Edwardsville, Tammy (David) Slifka of Staunton and Lari (Jimmy) Bain of Edwardsville;
eight grandchildren; Victoria, Nicholas, Samantha, Rebecca, Jonnie, Zackary, Conner and Izaia; and nine great grandchildren; Madeline, Logan, Albert, Melanie, Jace, Emily, Benton, Wesley and Harlee. A beloved sister Marlene Johnson of Bethalto and brother John Glen (Kathy) Howerton of Troy.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold ( Kathryn) Howerton and Kenneth “Dale” (Marilyn) Howerton; two sisters, Irma (Bill) Belshaw and Hilda (Leroy) Barth; a sister-in- law, Kathryn Hertel Haring; and one brother- in- law, Jerold Johnson.
He was a member of Edwardsville First Baptist Church and a graduate of Edwardsville High School class of 1954, where he lettered in three sports. He was a U.S Army veteran, where he served five years in the Army Reserves.
He was employed by Granite City Steel and retired in 1992 after 33 years as a Forman in Cold Roll Finishing. He was also a tour bus driver for Cavallo Bus Line, and a real estate broker. He was an avid bowler, a baseball coach and an umpire for the Edwardsville Little League. Lester and Eileen were members of the “Eagle Fleet RV Club” where he served as a board member and of the Cardinal Wing RV Club, serving as past president.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon, with funeral services following, Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home, 210 N. Kansas St. in Edwardsville, with the Rev. Drew Patton officiating. Burial service will be at Valley View Cemetery, in Edwardsville. There will be a reception immediately following the services.
Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children and will be accepted at the funeral home.