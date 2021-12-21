Lester E. Thompson Jr. 75, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. He was born October 26, 1946 in Granite City, a son of the late Lester E. and Evelyn Thompson Sr. He married the love of his life, Karen (Peach) Thompson on March 11, 1978 at St. John United Church of Christ in Granite City and she survives. Lester retired from National Steel after many years of dedicated service. The Vietnam War veteran proudly served his country with the United States Army. He was the recipient of many medals and ribbons, serving 7 years with honor and courage and having achieved the rank of Captain. He enjoyed working crossword puzzles, playing poker with his friends and was talented working with and building model warplanes. He was an avid sports enthusiast and especially watching baseball and football and enjoyed his days of fishing. He cherished his family and will be remembered for being a wonderful and loving husband, dad and grandpa. In addition to his beloved wife of 43 years, he is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Kevin Thompson of Granite City and Adam and Paige Thompson of O’Fallon, Missouri; three grandchildren, Courtney Thompson and Kingston and Logan Thompson; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Thompson and a sister, Leslie McClure. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 12:00 noon until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Mark Maynard officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City. Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
