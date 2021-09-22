LeRoy Harshbarger, 90, of Collinsville and formerly of Granite City, Illinois and Belle, Missouri passed away at 10:54 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born June 4, 1931 in Granite City, a son of the late Roland and Nellie (Burns) Harshbarger. He married Margaret Jane (Roby) Harshbarger and she passed away after 31 years of marriage. He later married Ginger K. (Walker) Skaggs Harshbarger on December 21, 2000 at High Gate Baptist Church in Missouri and she survives. LeRoy retired from the Granite City Fire Department after 25 years of dedicated service as a fireman. He proudly served his country with the CeeBees with the United States Navy. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge # 373 in Belle, Missouri. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by stepchildren and their spouses, Michael and Debbie Phillips of Granite City, Tommy and Connie Phillips of Granite City and Kimberly and Ronald Watt of Collinsville; many step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jacquelinn Harshbarger; other extended family and friends. In addition to his first wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a stepson, Randy Phillips; a brother, Donald Harshbarger and a sister and brother-in-law, Joann and Glen Romine. In celebration of his life, due to the covid pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon on Friday, September 24, 2021 with Reverend Paul Walker officiating. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to the Granite City Fire Department or the Collinsville Fire Department. www.irwinchapel.com