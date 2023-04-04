Leonard W. Schaefer, 95, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at 4:02 a.m. on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon. He was born May 8, 1927, in Granite City, a son of the late Ervin and Helen (Thomas) Schaefer. Leonard married the love of his life, Anni M. (Heinz) Schaefer on December 11, 1954, at St. John United Church of Christ in Granite City and she passed away on May 12, 2006. Leonard was a grain and livestock farmer throughout his life. He loved working with tractors, could rebuild and paint them to look as good as new and was an Oliver tractor enthusiast. Throughout the years he also worked with his dad at the Ervin Schaefer Farm Equipment in Hamel and later in Granite City. He and his wife also owned and operated Maytag Highlander Center in Granite City for several years. Leonard proudly served his country with the United States Army during the end of World War II. He was a member of the Greater Beneficial Union, the Madison County Farm Bureau, was supporter of the American Heritage Farm Museum in Greenville and a member of the Farm Service in Edwardsville where he served on the board and was a past president. He was a lifelong faithful member of St. John United Church of Christ where he served on the board and as an usher, active with the Men’s Brotherhood and a member of the Cemetery Board where he had also served as a past president. He was always willing to give of himself to help with any and all projects and events through the years and was known to be the apple guy for the annual sausage dinners. He enjoyed attending the H.O.P.E. Luncheons for many years and his days of bowling and being a member of the church bowling league. He is survived by four children and spouses, Barbara I. and Marcus Piper of Granite City, Leonard E. “Lennie” and Lynn Schaefer of Granite City, Loretta M. Stephan of Granite City and Clifford F. and Cherie Schaefer Sr. of Mitchell; daughter-in-law, Trudy Schaefer of Granite City; twenty grandchildren; many great grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; a sister, Leona Stein of Texas; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Leroy and Diana Schaefer of Granite City and William “Bill” and Margo Schaefer of Highland; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Raymond E. Schaefer; three grandchildren, Leonard W. Schaefer, Stephanie C. Ellsworth and Brittanie Ann Schaefer; a sister, Betty Buehrer; two brothers, Walter “Chub” Schaefer and Oliver Schaefer and a special friend, Dorothy Ohm. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, April 7, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. John United Church of Christ, 2901 Nameoki Road in Granite City on Saturday, April 8, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:30 a.m. with Reverend Karla Frost officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the American Heritage Farm Museum or to the Alzheimer’s Association and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- New pandemic relief grants offered in Illinois
- Arrest made in Alton gas station parking lot
- 'Constitutional rights are not extinguished by hyperbole,' Illinois plaintiffs argue in federal gun-ban challenge
- High winds hit Wood River, Bethalto hardest
- Men arrested for murder-for-hire plot, arson in Alton
- Alton man convicted in triple shooting
- Elijah Gray
- Local ambulance company under investigation
- Officer injured as driver crashes into Alton Police vehicle
- Two facing drug charges in Calhoun County