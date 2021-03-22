Leonard Dale Goes, age 73, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL. Leonard was born on November 11, 1947 in Poplar Bluff, MO, a son of the late Leonard O. Goes and Cloenah (Roam) Goes.
On August 14, 1964, Leonard married Mary Jackson, the love of his life in St. Louis, MO. He retired as a steel worker from Granite City Steel after thirty-two years of dedicated service. Leonard was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. He was also a jack of all trades who could fix or build anything he put his mind to. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. Leonard loved helping others in need, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Leonard is survived by his devoted wife of fifty-five years, Mary Goes of Granite City, IL; loving daughters, Kim Pryor of Granite City, IL and Tammy Johnson of Highland, IL; dear brother, Adam (Ferrell) Goes of Sullivan, MO; proud grandfather to Katelyn, Allie, Nick, Noah and Nyles; proud great-grandfather to Addie; extended family and many wonderful friends.
Private visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL.
In celebration of his life, a private family gathering will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL.
Leonard will be laid to rest at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association.
