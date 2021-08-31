Leola L. Winn, 76, of Madison and Granite City, Illinois passed away at 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.
She was born March 16, 1945 in Granite City, a daughter of the late George and Leola (Schweinel) Sedabres.
She married Charles P. Winn on November 2, 11964 in Washington Park, Illinois and he passed away on March 9, 2011.
She had worked at Sigma Chemical in St. Louis for many years and enjoyed her days of working crossword puzzles, reading and crocheting.
She is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Mark Winn of Madison and Rick and Lisa Winn of Belleville; a daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Lonnie Smith of Granite City; ten grandchildren, Krystle Parks, Marky Winn, Jared Winn, Michael Anderson, Morgan Frame, Nathan Hutchinson, Brittney Hutchinson, Shelby Winn, Jakob Winn and J.C. Winn; a great grandson, Jack Anderson; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Barbara Williams of Granite City and Betty and Ron Rojas of California; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends.
In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Damon Hutchinson; a sister, Shirley Swigert and two brothers, George and Joey Sedabres.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Irwin Chapel on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
In lieu of floral tributes, memorials are suggested to the family and may be accepted at the funeral home.