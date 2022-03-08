LeAnn Gergen, age 61, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022 at her home. LeAnn was born on January 29, 1961 in Mt. Vernon, IL, a daughter of the late Ronald and Marilyn (Cowger) Galbraith.
On December 21, 1979, LeAnn Galbraith married Christopher Zene Gergen, the love of her life in Edwardsville, IL, and Christopher passed away on March 18, 2008. LeAnn will be remembered as a loving mother, sister, aunt, great-aunt and a dear friend to many. She never met a stranger and she was always willing to lend a helping hand. LeAnn had a special love for all animals and she enjoyed spoiling her fur babies, Tobey and Ginger. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, whom she loved dearly. LeAnn will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
LeAnn is survived by her loving son, Travis Gergen of Granite City, IL; dear sister, Susan (Richard) Wurm of St. Louis, MO; proud aunt to Kristen (Steve) Waldron and Carl (fiance’ Ginger Foley) Wurm; proud great-aunt to Lucas Waldron; lifelong friend, Roger Mouser of Granite City, IL; extended family and many wonderful friends.
In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with the memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.