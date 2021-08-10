Rose Leach Newman was born in Edwardsville, Il on March 7, 1932 to the late Walter and Stella (Ra pacz) Kyro, and died on August 5, 2021.
She married the love of her life, the late Ray Leach, on October 28, 1950. To this union was born 5 children: Linda (Kenny) Horvath, Denny (Kathy) Leach, Janice Quinn, Deanna (Steve) Hess and Dianna (John) Vieth, 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren.
Rose is survived by 3 sisters: Donna (Ralph) Jackson, Kathy Long, Karen Travis, and one brother Walter (Arlene) Kyro, Jr.
Rose married the late Gerald Newman in June 1999 and leaves 3 stepchildren: Jane (Bob) Eppinger, Diane (Tim) Menary and Michael Newman.
She was preceded in death by both parents, first husband Ray Leach, second husband Gerald W. Newman, sister Dolores Romatoski, grandson James Vieth, stepson Gerald E. Newman and a host of other family and friends.
Rose’s first job was at the Wildey Theater in Edwardsville, where a brick lies in dedication to her. She was a retired Registered Nurse and worked at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Granite City in the ICU and later in home health. Prior to nursing, Rose provided a home for her family and held a variety of jobs from Podiatrist assistant, to upholstery, to typing at home.
She had a deep faith that she demonstrated daily and instilled in her children. She was a creative, organized person and loved music. Rose and Jerry performed music at local nursing homes to the delight of the residents until Ill health intervened.
She was a faithful member of St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church since 1963, where Ray served as a caretaker for several years.
Visitation will be Monday evening August 9, 2021 at Saksa Funeral Home from 4 PM to 8 PM. Funeral mass at St Cecilia’s Catholic Church, Glen Carbon Illinois Tuesday, August 10, 2021 10:30 AM and interments at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to VITAS Healthcare (Hospice) or St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church.