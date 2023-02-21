Lawrence “Larry” David Kamadulski, 75, of Granite City, IL died from injuries sustained in a car accident in Ormond Beach, FL on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
He was born on January 25, 1948 in Granite City, IL to Edward and Pearl (Honeycutt) Kamadulski.
Larry retired from Granite City Steel after 40 years of service. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City, the St. Mary’s Booster Club in Madison, the Knights of Columbus in Granite City and the Granite City Eagles. Larry also was a member of the SOAR Club through the United Steel Worker’s Union and the Metro East Race Club. The loving husband and father enjoyed camping, barbecuing, NASCAR and volunteering for the St. Mary’s Booster Club. He enjoyed spending time with is grandchildren, his dog Charlie and his many friends.
Larry is survived by his wife of 47 years, Karen Kamadulski, 2 daughters; Laura (Dan) Winkle of Granite City and Karla (Dan) Thompson of Naperville, IL; a son, Brian (Diana) Kamadulski of Edwardsville; 6 grandchildren: Blake Thompson, Audrey Thompson, Drew Kamadulski, Lily Kamadulski, Wade Kamadulski and Lydia Winkle and a sister in law, Janet Martin of Granite City.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the St. Mary’s Booster Club in Madison, IL.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
