Lawrence Gene Hayden Sr., age 64, of Granite City, IL, passed away on October 25, 2021 at his home. Lawrence was born on December 18, 1956 in Granite City, IL, a son of the late John Hayden and Betty Chrusciel.
Lawrence was a loving father, brother, grandfather, uncle and a dear to friend to many. He retired from Union Electric/Optitek as an imaging specialist after many years of dedicated service. Lawrence enjoyed fishing, working on cars and was a sports car enthusiast. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Lawrence loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Lawrence was preceded in death by a brother, David Hayden.
He is survived by his loving sons, Lawrence (Laura) Hayden Jr. of Lakeland, FL and Jayce (Mary) O’Dell of Wood River, IL; dear siblings, Michael (Susan) Hayden, Steve (Sandy) Hayden, Danny Hayden, Walter (Dawne) Chrusciel, Carl (Mary) Chrusciel and Kitty Chrusciel; proud grandfather to Dakota O’Dell, Kyle O’Dell, Gavin Hayden and Christian Hayden; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In celebration of his life, a visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with the funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road, Granite City, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.iriwnchapel.com.